Liverpool 3, Wolves 1 - Match Recap: Reds Cap Glorious Season with Win Against Wolves

Liverpool 3 - 1 Wolves

Liverpool: Sadio Mane 24’, Mohamed Salah 84’, Andy Robertson 89’

Wolves: Pedro Neto 3’

Pre-Match

The final game of this wild and wonderful season, and a game that could be a title-decider, or a definite second-place award to Liverpool FC. Jurgen Klopp has put out the dynamic due of Thiago and Naby Keita in midfield, which means that Jordan Henderson will play the holding midfielder role in Fabinho’s continued absence.

Narrative aside, it would be nice to go out with an end-of-season win and bring the Reds’ stunning journey to an appropriately joyous end. If the Other Thing happens as well...well fuck me up.

First Half

Liverpool stride onto a loud and raucous Anfield creating a great atmosphere of support. Two minutes in, a goal kick soars towards Alisson’s goal; Konate misjudges the angle and isn’t able to bring it down with his head. An unmarked Pedro Neto whizzes past Trent and knocks it in - GOAL to Wolves.

Joel Matip whips in a header from a cross received from the right around 5’ but misses. Liverpool pick up steam and start to look more organized 10 minutes in, but Wolves pack bodies in the box to block the shots. Luis Diaz is a livewire in the box and has a few close chances.

At 24’, Thiago sends a backheel pass towards Sadio Mane who breaks free from the Wolves defensive line and slots it in - GOAL! Liverpool keep the pressure up and Thiago gets a few shots in, which go wide. Around 35’, an unexpected roar goes around Anfield as Matty Cash puts Aston Villa one goal up in The Other Game. Around 48’ Thiago comes off with an unknown injury - hopefully it isn’t too serious.

Second Half

Early in the second half, a pass from Liverpool’s midfield is received by an alert and waiting Sadio Mane who scores, but it’s deemed offside. A minute later, he receives a pass from Trent and charges towards goal but is brought down in the box in a tangle of Wolves’ defenders. No penalty is given.

At 57’, Mohamed Salah is subbed on for Diogo Jota. Liverpool patiently try to break down Wolves’ defense. At 63’, Trent whizzes a long shot from midfield but Jose Sa saves it. At 67’, Salah breaks away on the counter but lingers a touch too long, and is tackled.

A roar goes around Anfield as none other than Phil Coutinho scores Aston Villa’s second goal. Liverpool however look nervy and start to run out of ideas to break through Wolves’ crowded defense. At 83’ a corner kick by Trent is headed in by Matip but it’s blocked. Salah is in the box though and picks up the ball on the rebound and pushes it into the net - GOAL! At 88’, Andy Robertson plays a 1-2 with Bobby Firmino on a charging run and GOAL! The scoreline is 3-1 to Liverpool at the final whistle. And 3-2 to Manchester City.

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

The Reds gave it their all, and a glorious season and title run come to an end with a win against Wolves, and second place for Liverpool in the league table.

This is probably the best Liverpool team to exist, Mohamed Salah wins the joint Golden Boot, there’s a Champions League final coming up - that’s a lot to be grateful for. Up the Reds!