Klopp Talk: “Its The Most Exciting Time Of My Career”

Liverpool are nearing the end of their attempt to win literally everything this season. They’ve bagged the League Cup and FA Cup already, and they’ll try to win the Premier League today. They need dropped points from Manchester City to have a chance, but being in the title fight down to the last matchday once again makes for exciting times at Liverpool FC.

That excitement is not lost on manager Jürgen Klopp, who has no doubt he is going through the best stretch of his career in football with this Liverpool side.

“Definitely, definitely. Absolutely,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. “I was lucky enough to have a few exciting times. If you ask my Mrs, she will tell you: ‘Why always until the last matchday?’ Because that happens incredibly often.

“But, yes, it’s the most exciting, definitely, being where we are, seeing how good the boys are and seeing the steps we make and then two games to go - it’s only one now I know - but two games to go is unbelievable.”

With the Reds playing two games a week for the last couple of months, the homestretch of the season has flown by. Liverpool haven’t been perfect, but they’ve navigated a chaotic period and they’re now in a position where they have two matches to play with a trophy on the line in each one

“It feels like five minutes ago it was seven games, that’s how it is. It’s just like this; bam and here we go,” said Klopp. “Two finals, now really, two finals. We played finals since ages, but now really two finals. It’s massive, it’s absolutely massive and, yes, it’s the most exciting time of my career.”