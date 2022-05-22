Liverpool FC Women Interested In Shanice Van De Sanden And Eartha Cumings

With the FA Women’s Championship (FAWC) season behind him, Matt Beard and his staff have now turned their attentions towards the WSL next season. As is common in the Women’s game, quite a few players were released at the end of the season, five in total. With space on the roster, Beard is looking to bring in players who will help the Reds not only survive in the WSL, but thrive.

BBC reporter Emma Sanders wrote earlier this week that Liverpool were interested in bringing Shanice van de Sanden back into the fold. The Netherlands international played for Liverpool for two seasons from 2016-2017 before leaving for Olympique Lyonnais. She won the Division 1 Féminine AND the Champions League with the French club every season she was with the club between 2017 and the start of the 2020/21 season.

Most recently she has plied her trade most recently for German giants VFL Wolfsburg, helping them capture the Frauen-Bundesliga this year, as well as make the Champions League semifinals. The 29 year old is out of contract with Wolfsburg, so would be available on a free transfer.

Van de Sanden would bring a wealth of top-level experience into the fold for Liverpool along with her well-renowned speed in the wide areas. She also would likely command a fairly high salary, so it seems to be a signal of intent that Liverpool are serious about their Women’s team again.

Emma Sanders also noted that Liverpool were interested in signing Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Eartha Cumings. The 22 year old was sensational in net in the FAWC this season, making 46 saves and earning 9 clean sheets on the year, helping her side finish 5th in the table. She was nominated for the FAWC Player of the Year award alongside several Liverpool players.

Cumings would provide quality depth behind Rachael Laws. With the timetable for Rylee Foster to begin training again after her life-threatening neck injury this year, Matt Beard needs to bring in someone he can depend on should Laws get injured. At just 22 years old, Cumings could also be an option to take over the starting gloves in a couple of seasons.

There is also news on a couple of the outgoing players from this year’s Liverpool squad. Rianna Dean is reportedly close to a deal with Crystal Palace. After finishing third in the FAWC this season, Palace will be looking to challenge for promotion next season, and Dean could prove a goal threat if she can stay healthy.

Told Rianna Dean now in advanced talks with Palace. They’ve also gone in for Anna Filbey, who has been in discussions with a few other clubs. https://t.co/YhovNr8xxj — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 19, 2022

Midfielder Jade Bailey is also reportedly drawing interest from several clubs. Real Betis, who signed former Liverpool player Rinsola Babajide, is said to be one of the clubs looking to sign Bailey. There are also several clubs in the FAWC interested in her services as well.