Alexander-Arnold Reflects On “One Of The Best Team Performances” In History

For a second time in four years, Liverpool are heading into the final day of the season needing a win and dropped points by Manchester City to claim the Premier League title. With the two teams separated by so little, it seems only right that the race will be decided with the last set of fixtures, and Trent Alexander-Arnold has expected as much for weeks.

“Back in March or April, I was thinking this is going to happen again,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports today. “When there’s seven or eight fixtures to go, you think ‘surely someone has got to drop a few points.’ We have, but it has been quite even and it’s all we could do.”

Although Liverpool are likely to fall just short again, Alexander-Arnold is proud to have even gotten back into a position where the title is a possibility on the final day after trailing by 14 points early this year. Title or not, the right-back has no doubt that his side have put together one of the best campaigns in league history.

“You go back to January and we were miles behind them and fought back, got ourselves into an amazing position. To push the way we have in all competitions this season, it’s got to be - for me - one of the best team performances over the course of a season in Premier League history.”

Liverpool have already won the League Cup and FA Cup, and they’ll be playing for silverware in each of their final two games of the season. Whether they end up winning the quadruple or have to settle for the two trophies they’ve already secured, playing in every possible game and having a chance to win every title available right to the very last minute is an achievement all on its own.

“We have taken every trophy to the last game, and that’s all you can really ask for. It has been a special achievement, no matter what happens on Sunday.”