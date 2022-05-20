Injury Update Ahead Final Two Matches

In his pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference, manager Jürgen Klopp offered some updates on the injury situation within the Liverpool camp.

“Joe [Gomez] is first and foremost good news. Yesterday we had a reassuring further scan, but like we and he thought after the game, we were lucky. It was a proper knock but nothing happened.

“It was the leg where he was injured so I understand 100 per cent that everybody was a bit concerned – I was until I saw Joey’s face in the dressing room. I think most of the time we know best about our body.

“The result of this scan is not here yet but we don’t expect anything really different, it was just reassuring, it’s all fine and from there we go. If it’s fine then it’s about pain, how can you deal with pain, and then we will see what Joe can do today or tomorrow. But I don’t know in the moment.

“With the other boys it looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend I have no idea.

“I actually understand 100 per cent the goalscoring battle with Heung-min Son but we have no chance that we take any risks. But Mo [Salah] doesn’t want to take any risks, there is no doubt about that.

“It looks good but the boys make steps and we will see. My preferred solution would be that they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, stuff like this, or at least could be on the bench and then we can bring them on or not, but they are involved. But if not, then we take it from there. I cannot say 100 per cent.”

From Klopp’s comments, we can expect to see Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk, and Salah if — and only if — the medical team is certain they are 100 percent fit, and none will be asked to suit up if they’re still regaining fitness.

The manager’s comment on rhythm is telling: everything he has done as manager thus far (including our previous lack of form following international breaks) suggests that an in-rhythm squad is ideal for a peak performance version of Liverpool FC.

As such, should we see any of the injured lads get minutes on Sunday we should take more positives to heart than simple Premier League Title Hopes would suggest.