It is well-known within the Liverpool fanbase that Monaco midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni is likely one of the Reds top targets going into the summer transfer season.

Both French and English journalists have pegged the quadruple-chasing Reds as the frontrunners for the 22-year-old’s signature. However, Liverpool’s Champions League final opponent, Real Madrid, are said to have not given up on signing another potential Galactico talent from France to join the likes of Karim Benzema, E.duardo Camavinga and, imminently, Kylian Mbappe.

Nevertheless, Ligue 1 expert, Sacha Tavolieri still believes the race is Liverpool’s to lose, emphasizing that the towering holding midfielder is “one of the biggest priorities of the scouting staff of Liverpool,” and that updates to the highly-anticipated transfer could arrive in the coming days.

“I can say to you that the interest for Tchouameni is really high,” Tavolieri said speaking to Empire of the Kop.

“The most interested club in battle with Liverpool is Real Madrid but Liverpool has a way in advance on his concurrents for the moment

“Things could move next week because the opponent of the Reds on that race has not given up yet. “

Beloved as Liverpool’s current midfield might be, Jurgen Klopp’s engine room could just be starting to grow long in footballing tooth, with the top-fielded midfielders in terms of appearances—namely Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, and Naby Keita—clocking in at an average age of 29.

Already one of Europe’s foremost ball winners, Tchouameni would represent a massive statement of intent regarding Liverpool’s future in the center of the park, to go along with the incoming Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and the long-term investment in a still-learning Harvey Elliot.

Reds supporters will surely be hoping that their side will be able to best their Spanish rivals in more ways than one over the coming days.