Liverpool 2022-23 Home Kit Launched and Available for Sale

Following the announcement of Liverpool’s Nike home kit for the 2022-23 Premier League and Champions League season earlier this month, the shirt (spoiler: it’s red) is now available for sale, and fans in the United Kingdom, United States, and elsewhere can beat the rush and order it from Fanatics and Kitbag while it’s still in stock.

SB Nation and The Liverpool Offside are partnering with both sites, and currently a full lineup of the home kit is in stock including the premium Vapor and fan stadium editions, men’s and women’s versions of the kit with player names—including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and January signing Luis Diaz—and selected training gear.

Following the unveiling of the 2022-23 Liverpool home kit, the away kit is expected to be announced and made available for sale in July to coincide with the start of pre-season. The third kit is expected to be released towards the end of August as the Premier League season kicks off.