Liverpool’s Conor Bradley Nominated For Premier League 2 Player of the Season

The Premier League announced their nominations for Premier League 2’s Player of the Season, and a Liverpool FC player was on the list: 18-year-old Northern Irish right-back Conor Bradley.

The complete list of nominees:

Conor Bradley (Liverpool)

Tom Dickson-Peters (Norwich)

Sonny Hilton (Fulham)

Abu Kamara (Norwich)

Dilan Markanday (Tottenham)

James McAtee (Manchester City)

Kazeem Olaigbe (Southampton)

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace)

Bradley was a key part of Liverpool’s PL 2 campaign, with 21 appearances of their 26 PL2 Division 1 matches. He scored three times and contributed to five clean sheets.

In addition to playing in the PL2, Bradley notched his first senior match appearance for Liverpool in the Reds’ ultimately victorious Carabao Cup campaign, a 3-0 EFL Cup win at Loftus Road against Norwich City. He would go on to make another four first-team appearances across all competitions.

Bradley has been frequently touted as one of Liverpool’s brighter young talents, with Klopp praising him as a “top boy” ahead of the FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest. With Neco Williams’ departure looking likely, Bradley will have a chance to compete for the backup right-back spot. However, he’ll probably have to do it against the incoming Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year. Regardless of how that plays out, the Northern Irish kid is improving quickly and will give the club the right kind of headache in the future.