Jürgen Klopp Hopeful Gomez Injury Isn’t Serious

Joe Gomez limped off near half-time in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win away at Southampton. The defender, filling in at right-back, landed awkwardly on his right leg following a tussle for the ball with a Southampton player.

Gomez immediately clutched at his leg, and after rolling around in pain, the defender eventually got to his feet and limped off the pitch, while being consoled by goalkeeper and team-mate Alisson. Thankfully, post-match quotes from Jürgen Klopp suggest that the injury is not as serious as it seemed:

“‘I hope we were lucky. Joe himself has pain but not too much. He got a real shock to the system in the foot. But he’s sitting in the dressing room and when I spoke to him he was in a good mood. Maybe we were probably lucky but we have to figure that out.”

Knock on wood. Prayers up for Big Joe.