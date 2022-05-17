Southampton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

SOUTHAMPTON VS LIVERPOOL

| Tuesday, May 17th |

Premier League | St. Mary’s

7:45PM BST/2:45PM EST

In a just world, the last two matches would be a mere formality. In a just world, 86 points with 2 matches remaining would be enough to walk our way toward the league title. In a just world, we’d be able to bask in the post FA Cup heroics a bit longer before turning our attention to three more do-or-die matches, starting tonight.

We do not live in a just world.

Not only do we have to play tonight—away and without many of our best stars—but we need all three points to keep the hope of a league title alive. It’s a huge ask, and yet I somehow still trust these Reds to take this to the last day.

So, we go again.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Southampton vs. Liverpool

SOUTHAMPTON

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

