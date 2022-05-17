LFCTV Releases Documentary On Liverpool FC Women’s Title Winning Season

Fans of the Liverpool FC Women’s team received a treat over the weekend. Unbeknownst to fans, the LFCTV crew had been following the team around all season long collecting footage as the club stormed their way to the FA Women’s Championship title, earning promotion back to the WSL. On Sunday, a 90 minute documentary called “Going Up: How The Reds Returned To The WSL” was released (you can watch the full documentary here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/going-how-reds-returned-wsl).

The documentary included interviews with players, staff, and even fans of the team over the course of the season. The theme of the club as a family came to the forefront early and often during the film. Player after player reiterated how close the squad was, and how comfortable they all were with one another. One of the nuggets learned was that there was a regular rotating coffee group, with one person having to tell a story. Those off-the-field interactions helped the team really mesh, and that impacted the play on the field in a very positive way.

The documentary also covered the accident and recovery of goalkeeper Rylee Foster. She opened up, as she did on social media, about how close she had come to potentially being paralyzed, or at best having her skull fused to her neck, ending her playing career. The film also captured the moment she had the halo device removed, and she was able to look down and see her shoes for the first time in months.

Of course, there was also plenty of behind-the-scenes footage showing the preparation for matches, tactical analysis, and major match moments. It was interesting to hear how Matt Beard and his staff started the season breaking games up into groupings, and assigning a target point total for each of those groupings. As the season progressed and Liverpool took control of the league, Beard turned the focus to a single game at the time to help keep the team focused.

The documentary finished with a postseason interview with captain Niamh Fahey.

“There’s a lot of talk and expectation that we should be in the WSL, and we should,” said Fahey.

“But it’s one thing to say it and another to do it, and it was a really tough year. But we put in so much hard work and were consistent in every game. It’s job done, objective achieved, we’re back up where we belong and now it’s the next phase of the plan. Liverpool needs to be winning and competing for trophies. We should be there [the WSL], we should be competing, we want that challenge as well. We’re to have Liverpool v Man Utd, Liverpool v Everton, all these big games – I just can’t wait for it.”

We can’t wait for it either!