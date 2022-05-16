Klopp Talk: This Team Has “So Many Special Stories”

The problem with this Liverpool squad is that—even when they’ve just achieved something monumental—there’s a feeling in the air, like they’re on the cusp of even more. We’ve won the domestic double, there’s a chance for both the title and the Champions League trophy, and somehow, that still doesn’t feel like enough for this squad.

“Look, I said before that the quadruple thing, it’s absolutely outstanding that we can talk about it,” Jurgen Klopp said after Liverpool beat Chelsea this weekend. “Crazy. But we sit here now, it’s already 20 past nine and we play on Tuesday night against Southampton. I have no clue – really no clue in this moment – who I can line up on Tuesday. I think we will have to make a few changes. And then we will go there, probably the last home game of the season for them. They don’t want to lose their last home game and that will be incredibly tough. So the quadruple is ‘on’ if you want, but off as well because of the situation we are in, that’s how it is. But that’s not important in the moment, to be honest.”

“That we won now both domestic cups, that really is special. That Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest player ever in this incredible history of the Premier League who won all six major trophies, at 23, the youngest. So many special stories. And after the game I said to Thiago, if I would have known what a player you are, I would have signed you four years earlier. He said, ‘You taught me running!’ I take that, it’s fine. He could obviously already play football pretty well but he learned running in Liverpool, that’s fine. [There are] so many special stories: Jordan Henderson obviously [and] James Milner, at a quite advanced age having such an impact on a football team.”

Liverpool may just have three games left in the season and the quadruple may not be in the cards, but the promise of more is electric in this team and it’s a constant joy to watch them reach greater and greater heights.