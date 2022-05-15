Liverpool Handed Hint Of Hope In Premier League Title Race

Do you hear that? If you squeeze your eyes shut, tilt your head, and listen very closely, you just might hear the sweet strains of the sound of hope. Just when it seemed like the chance for the quadruple was lost, the narrative gods intervened, demanding that every last drop of drama in the Barclays to be squeezed out.

With Liverpool not playing in the league this weekend due to the FA Cup final, Manchester City could have all but clinched the league. Instead, former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes and his bubble blowing brigade threw a wrench into the machinations of PepGuardiola. Jarrod Bowen, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool since last summer, scored a first half brace to give the Hammers a 2-0 lead. Manchester City clawed two goals back in the second half, the second an own goal off of a set piece. It looked like City would be in the clear when they were awarded a penalty in the 86th minute, but veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski showed strong wrists to keep Riyad Mahrez’s strong spot kick out of the net. In the end, the teams ended on level terms.

The draw means that Manchester City are still in control of the Premier League, but the door is now slightly more ajar. Liverpool still have to take care of their own business, winning their two remaining games an absolute must. The Reds, running on fumes and missing key players, will have to head to the south coast to take on Jürgen Klopp cosplayer, Ralph Hasenhüttl, and his Southampton squad on Tuesday. Should Liverpool win, it would mean that there would again be a one point gap between the Reds and Manchester City heading into the last match of the season, just like in the 2018-19 season.

Need some additional narrative on that last match day? Well boy, do we have it. Manchester City will host Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa team. He won every trophy with Liverpool EXCEPT for the Premier League, but he could help his former squad win it in dramatic fashion. Former Reds Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings could have a say in how the title shakes out. A win or draw by Aston Villa would be enough to give the Reds a chance.

Liverpool, for their part, will host Wolves for their last match. The same Wolves squad who Liverpool beat on the last day of the 2018-19 season where the Reds ultimately lost the title race to Manchester City by a single point.

Buckle up, y’all, this next week is going to be wild!