 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: FA Cup Final 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s FA Cup final match against Chelsea with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By epicskyline
/ new
2022 FA Cup Final Previews Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

CHELSEA VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, May 14th |
FA Cup Final | Wembley Stadium
4:45PM GMT/12:45PM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Television: ITV 1 (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramount+ (Australia); SportsNet World (Canada); Sony Ten 3 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 111 mio Stadium 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

CHELSEA

LIVERPOOL

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, and tactical discussion.

In This Stream

FA Cup Final 2022 Coverage: Chelsea vs Liverpool

View all 8 stories

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...