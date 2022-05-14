Chelsea vs. Liverpool: FA Cup Final 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

CHELSEA VS. LIVERPOOL
| Saturday, May 14th |
FA Cup Final | Wembley Stadium
4:45PM GMT/12:45PM EST
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Television: ITV 1 (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramount+ (Australia); SportsNet World (Canada); Sony Ten 3 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 111 mio Stadium 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
CHELSEA
Here's your Chels! @ParimatchGlobal | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bHhiSDMfyV— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 14, 2022
LIVERPOOL
Our line-up for the #EmiratesFACup final #CHELIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, and tactical discussion.
Loading comments...