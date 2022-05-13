Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Klopp Shortlisted for Premier League Awards

With a title fight and another 90-point season likely for Liverpool, it’s no surprise that LFC features strongly in the shortlists for three of the Premier League’s end-of-season awards. Mohamed Salah is a favorite for the Player of the Season. He’s joined on the shortlist by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Trent won’t be expected to win the POTS, but he’ll be the favorite for Young Player of the Season, which he is also nominated for. Rounding out Liverpool’s representation is Manager of the Season nominee Jürgen Klopp.

Salah, who won Player of the Season in 2017-18 off the back of his 32-goal league campaign, is a strong contender to win for the second time. His 22 goals and 13 assists have him leading the league in both categories, and his play for much of the season had much of the footballing world calling him the best player on the planet.

Salah’s biggest competition is likely to be Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian is consistently one of the best midfielders in the world and he’ll be hoping to win the award for a second time as well. The two favorites are joined by Heung-min Son, João Cancelo, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has had a phenomenal season as he’s racked up 12 assists which is good enough to top everyone in the league except Salah. He’s not likely to win Player of the Season when going up against Salah and De Bruyne, but he should be the heavy favorite to win Young Player of the Season for a second time.

He’ll be up against Saka, who joins Trent as a nominee for both POTS and YPOTS, and Phil Foden, last year’s winner. They’ll also be vying with Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell, and Aaron Ramsdale for the honour.

Finally, but certainly not least, Jürgen Klopp is one of five nominees for the Manager of the Season. Klopp, who won in 19-20, and Pep Guardiola, who won last year, seem to be the most likely candidates to win this year after another thrilling battle for the league title. They’re joined on the shortlist by Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, and Patrick Vieira.