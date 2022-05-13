 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Klopp Talk: The Journey for the Fans

The manager spoke about the joy of following his Reds

By Mari Lewis
/ new
Fans of Liverpool on The Kop waving a flag of Jurgen Klopp the head coach / manager of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield on April 27, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Fans of Liverpool on The Kop waving a flag of Jurgen Klopp the head coach / manager of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield on April 27, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, Jürgen Klopp spent a lot of time thinking about what this season has been like for the fans.

Some, of course, was negative: he emphasized the lack of tickets, proportionately, for fans being shameful; further, the intensity of the schedule has left very little time for celebration in comparison to other leagues.

“We couldn’t celebrate the Carabao [Cup] because we played three days later. If we win [the] FA [Cup] it’s the same,: three days v Southampton. We had parade with Dortmund. It was big. Now we play Southampton instead of possible parade.”

Of course, Klopp does not think these challenges should have stopped fans from enjoying themselves:

“If you cannot enjoy this season until now, I can’t help you.”

And of course, some of the fixture overlaps occur simply because the Reds are so good:

“When you go for three or four trophies, it’s clear you get it or you don’t. It’s a busy season, but it will never happen that the FA Cup is just a normal game. It’s a special game and, for some, the biggest in their career. We want to enjoy it and deliver for our people.

“It is the biggest domestic cup competition in the world. I haven’t watched 20 FA Cup finals but I don’t think that’s necessary to understand how big it is.

“We are really looking forward to this opportunity. It’s now a massive final for us and I’m really happy we are part of it.”

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...