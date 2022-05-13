Klopp Talk: The Journey for the Fans

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, Jürgen Klopp spent a lot of time thinking about what this season has been like for the fans.

Some, of course, was negative: he emphasized the lack of tickets, proportionately, for fans being shameful; further, the intensity of the schedule has left very little time for celebration in comparison to other leagues.

“We couldn’t celebrate the Carabao [Cup] because we played three days later. If we win [the] FA [Cup] it’s the same,: three days v Southampton. We had parade with Dortmund. It was big. Now we play Southampton instead of possible parade.”

Of course, Klopp does not think these challenges should have stopped fans from enjoying themselves:

“If you cannot enjoy this season until now, I can’t help you.”

And of course, some of the fixture overlaps occur simply because the Reds are so good:

“When you go for three or four trophies, it’s clear you get it or you don’t. It’s a busy season, but it will never happen that the FA Cup is just a normal game. It’s a special game and, for some, the biggest in their career. We want to enjoy it and deliver for our people.

“It is the biggest domestic cup competition in the world. I haven’t watched 20 FA Cup finals but I don’t think that’s necessary to understand how big it is.

“We are really looking forward to this opportunity. It’s now a massive final for us and I’m really happy we are part of it.”