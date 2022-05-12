Documentary Coming Soon Chronicling Liverpool FC Women’s Path To Promotion

SURPRISE! Liverpool FC announced on Thursday the premiere of a documentary chronicling Liverpool Women’s journey to promotion out of the Championship league and into the top flight.

Going Up distills a full season’s worth of action and interviews with players and staff into a 90 minute documentary, showing off the behind the scenes machinations of making it back into the Women’s Super League.

This is, unsurprisingly, the first time the LFCTV media team have devoted a full documentary to the Women’s team and will premiere exclusively on the LFCTVGo platform on Sunday, May 15th. A little bit of a shame not to also premiere it on YouTube or something for the fans that aren’t able to spend the extra money on another subscription, but just in case they’ve included a discount code in the announcement too. It would’ve gone a lot further in exposing the team to other fans but unfortunately this writer doesn’t make those decisions.

The documentary itself looks great, with never before seen looks into training and dressing room moments with the Women as they challenge for that ultimate title of Champions. The pressure and hardships of performing for the badge on their shirt, even in a physically challenging league. A focus on the Women’s team that has been missing as the club does try to do right by them after being ignored for so long.

The documentary will premiere on LFCTV and LFCTVGo Sunday, May 15th - hopefully it doesn’t get pushed for men’s FA Cup coverage.