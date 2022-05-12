Salah On Chance for Champions League Revenge: Kyiv Feels Like Yesterday

Did you hear? Mohamed Salah is really looking forward to playing for Liverpool FC against Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League Final again. Like super.

Speaking in an interview with beIN Sports, he had this to say:

“I remember the last [Champions League] final against Real Madrid as if it was yesterday, I feel very excited about facing them in the final again. We want to do well this time. When I left the pitch last time, it was sad for me, but I had to accept it and move on. That’s why we won the Champions League a year later.” “All my life I’ve been thinking this way and tried to stay on the right track. In the past, there were those who told me that I would not be able to achieve anything after leaving Chelsea but I stayed positive.” “I hope we can achieve the quadruple. I’m doing my best to win the Premier League and the Champions League, but the most important thing is the team.”

Salah, who has a whopping 30 goals and 16 assists despite having an open-play goal drought since he returned from AFCON duties, also addressed recent criticism that he is a selfish player, despite him Premier League’s top assistant this season.

“I do not listen to everything that’s being said. I always try to improve my game, try new things, and make the difference.” “If you compare me with players who play in the same position, and I don’t mean just in my team, but in general, I am the best and the numbers prove it, but I must remain focused and continue to work hard.”

Confidence! I like it. Please find your scoring boots Mo. We need it.