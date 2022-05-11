Mane: “I Am Obviously Very Happy”

If that dodgy report of Sadio Mane angling for a move to Bayern Munich is true (it isn’t), it certainly doesn’t look like it. The Senegalese forward put in an all-action display in the centre of the attack and eventually nodded home a cross from Luis Diaz to win a competitive game against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. It’s shades of 2019-2020 all over again.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Mane was asked if he has ever been any happier at Liverpool:

“Yeah, sure – when we won the trophies I think I was more happy! But I think I just try to enjoy every moment and try to score and assist for my teammates. I think it is all about the team or nothing, the boys make it easier for me so I am obviously very happy.”

He also spoke about Luis Diaz’s cross for the goal, and how they’re getting along in training:

“Well, I think it was first of all a good cross from Diaz. I was in the box and in this moment, I just think to put it in the net. Even without power, I think it’s usually a goal so that’s what I try to do.” [...] “I know him very well. He is a great player, along with the other [front players]. We know each other, we train every day. I knew that he was going to cross so I was just going to be ready for it.”

Ever the man for the big occasion, Sadio Mane sounds like a man who can smell silverware around the corner and is up for it. Four big games left in the season... I’m thinking Sadio Mane will have another big goal or two left in him.