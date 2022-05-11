After a hard-fought 2-1 comeback at Villa Park, Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp was asked about no European Cup having (very factual) and human rights-abusing petrostate (also true) Manchester City’s latest signing of highly coveted striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. He had no illusions that this was something that would make his job a lot tougher:

“A lot. Good player. City was never and will never be a team that wins because of one player.”

“They have a specific way to play, and I think Erling will all of a sudden realise that he will score a lot of goals at the second post where he just puts his foot on it. He will love that. He is a real beast.”

“He was injured a couple of times at Dortmund but when he’s fit he’s a real beast. Unfortunately, he is a really good signing.”