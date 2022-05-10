Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

ASTON VILLA VS. LIVERPOOL

| Tuesday, May 10th |

Premier League | Villa Park

8PM BST/3PM EST

The Reds will try to shake off the disappointment from the weekend, and keep their increasingly slim league title hopes alive with a win. However, Villa Park has been a difficult away in recent seasons. Last year saw the Reds on the wrong end of a 7-2 beating, and the year before Liverpool trailed until the 87th minute, when two late goals swayed the match in Liverpool’s favor.

There’s also the upcoming FA Cup final to consider. Will Kloppo rotate heavily, trying his best to win the silverware that’s still in his hands? Or just keep going on all fronts? No matter who Klopp sends out, we will be favorites to win on paper, so maybe some fresh legs wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to keep all the plates spinning.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: Sky Sports Premier League (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Online Radio: LFCTV GO

ASTON VILLA

This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool tonight. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/T7qsXidNov — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 10, 2022

LIVERPOOL

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

