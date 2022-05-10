Klopp Weighs In On Gerrard Replacing Him

The question seems inevitable when Liverpool Football Club and Steven Gerrard meet again: will the homegrown legend ever take over the mantle as manager of the club where he spent the majority of his career?

The fact that current Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp just signed a four year contract extension hasn’t stopped the speculation. At the recent press conference before the match against Aston Villa, Klopp himself got asked about the idea of Gerrard taking his place when he’s gone.

“I have no idea. But my ‘possible’ successor, yes, of course it’s possible that Stevie will be manager here one day. [...]I have no idea, that’s not my decision to make. It is about other parties and Stevie as well. But, yes, I think it’s possible, that’s it,” Klopp said.

He remained diplomatic about the possibility, though he clearly didn’t have any interest in putting together a plan for who will take over when he’s gone.

Gerrard has made no secret about the fact that he could like to manage Liverpool some day. However, first he is working his way up at other clubs to gain experience and prove that he has the ability necessary to do the job.