Salah: “We Wish We Can Do Four”

There’s not a bigger game on Liverpool’s schedule this season — or even this decade — than Sunday’s trip to the Eithad to take on Manchester City. The managers and players of both teams have spent time trying to downplay what’s at stake, but Liverpool talisman Mo Salah didn’t do that talking with Sky Sports on Saturday.

“We wish we can do four.” Salah said in reference to Liverpool’s ambitions this season. “We’ve never done four before. This season we are really close and we are in top form.”

No team in Premier League history has won all four competitions at once and Liverpool are in the best position to do so ever.

“We’ve won the last 10 games in the Premier League so we are in a good way, and hopefully we can win the next game. We look at this situation now and we just have to enjoy it. We can’t be in this situation and feel pressure. We just have to enjoy it and go for everything.”

Manchester City may well be the hurdle Liverpool has to clear to win the League, FA Cup, and even the Champions League. Salah knows how good they are but is confident in his own teams ability.

“They are a point ahead and play at home. I think that gives them more of an advantage. However, we are experienced players now and we’ve played together for four or five years. We know how to play big games. Hopefully we will win the next game but if you ask me about advantage, they have more of an advantage because they are a point ahead and are at home.”

“The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger.

“The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it.”