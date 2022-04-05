Benfica vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

BENFICA VS LIVERPOOL

| Tuesday, April 5th |

Champions League | Estadio da Luz

8PM BST/3PM EST

Liverpool have a Champions League quarterfinal first leg match tonight and it’s not even the biggest match of the week. What a time to be alive.

The Reds got—on paper at least—the easiest remaining team in the competition in Portuguese side Benfica. Then again, that competition is the final eight of the Champions League, so there are no “sure things” at this stage.

I’d expect Jurgen Klopp to go as strong as possible tonight, especially considering the need to reestablish rhythm, and the relatively lengthy gap between tonight’s clash and City on Sunday. Klopp sides have often come out swinging in the first legs of knock out Champions League ties, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the same tonight.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Benfica vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 3 (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Sony LIV (India); beIN Sport Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); beIN Sport Connect (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

