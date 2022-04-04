Fixture Changes for Liverpool Announced

It was announced today that three of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures have been officially rescheduled.

Liverpool will now face Aston Villa away on Tuesday, May 10t at 8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST.

The match with Tottenham originally scheduled the weekend prior will now be played on Saturday, May 7th, with kickoff at 7:45PM BST/2:45PM EST at Anfield.

Finally, the Reds will go to Southampton on Sunday, May 15th for a 4:30PM BST/11:30AM EST kick off — though this match could itself be rearranged should Liverpool reach the FA Cup Final, so don’t write this one down in pen.

Liverpool’s final match of the season comes the weekend following this Southampton match, with the Reds set to face Wolves at home on Sunday, May 22nd at 4:00PM BST/11:00AM EST.