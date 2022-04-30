 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Newcastle vs. Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Newcastle at St. James’ Park with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

Jurgen Klopp Signs A Contract Extension at Liverpool Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

NEWCASTLE VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, April 30th |
Premier League | St. James’ Park
12:30PM GMT/7:30AM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 108 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

NEWCASTLE

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

