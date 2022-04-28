Hendo: “The Game is Still Alive”

Liverpool FC took care of business at Anfield against Villarreal and will head to Estadio de la Cerámica next week with a 2-0. With that said, nobody in this Liverpool team is looking ahead to the final in Paris just yet. Captain Jordan Henderson spoke to BT Sport after the game and reflected on the performance:

“They are a very organised team and we knew they would make it difficult. It was just important that we kept going and believe that we would eventually break them down. We did that with two good goals.” “First one was a bit lucky. Good build-up but a bit lucky, in off the defender and keeper I think. But you need a bit of luck when a team plays with a low block. We got that and it lifted the crowd. Majority of the game, the counter-press was really good. It made it difficult for them. But the game is still alive and it will be tough in Villarreal.”

Andy Robertson also chimed in, and he thinks it’ll take one more goal.

“We had a few chances in the first half, trying to break them down. We had a bit of momentum after the first goal and the noise in here was incredible. “It took us to the second one. We would have liked one more but a clean sheet and two goals, we can’t argue with that.” “It is the semi-final of the Champions League. If you can’t run around for 90 minutes in this kind of game, when will you? Our intensity has been high the last couple of games. We have had a hectic schedule but we are enjoying it. There is still work to do but we are happy.”

This Liverpool team is locked in and knows what they have to do. Faced with a glut of fixtures until the end of May as they chase silverware on all fronts, the team has somehow ratcheted up the intensity even more against their opponents in the past week. It is truly something to behold. Only the next game matters. Up the quadruple-chasing Reds.