Alberto Moreno: Liverpool On Another Level

Despite being out of the big game with an ACL injury, Alberto Moreno still seems pretty excited about his current team Villareal meeting his former team Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Ahead of the first-leg at Anfield, the 29-year-old spoke to Spanish paper MARCA about the Reds and how they stack up to the opposition Villareal have already faced in the competition this season:

“Those teams, Juve, Bayern, without forgetting United in the group stage or Atalanta are spectacular teams at European level. Liverpool is one more.” “I have felt and experienced what Liverpool is like and playing at Anfield and that is amazing. Because when the fans and the players come together it is very difficult to win there. But it was also very difficult to eliminate Juve and Bayern and look where we are, in the Champions League semi-finals.”

He then spoke about his experience with the famed atmosphere at Anfield:

“Everyone who understands football and every footballer who has been there has felt that. I have never played at Anfield otherwise, nor would I like to. Just going in there, listening to the fans and then you look at the eleven and the Liverpool squad and they are top World players.” “You look at the top ones: Salah, Mané, Firmino, Diogo Jota… the midfielders or the defence with Van Dijk. It is very difficult to go there and get something good, but it is not impossible.”

Moreno also spoke about how he will greet his former manager, Jürgen Klopp, should he bump into the German before, during or after the game.

“If I see him at Anfield I will give him a hug and talk to him because he always treated me well, despite playing sometimes more and sometimes less. As a coach, he is very close to the player, knowing what he has to say to you at all times, to motivate you, and not just the player. “He also knows what to say to the group to tease you a bit, so that you go out on the field more involved. He is a motivator.”

It’s clear that Alby still has lots of love for Liverpool, and it’ll be a special occasion for him. All the best with your recovery, Alberto!