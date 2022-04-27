Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS VILLARREAL

| Saturday, March 3rd |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST/3PM EST

The Champions League is the greatest club competition in the world. This is not hyperbole or exaggeration, trying to “big up” tonight’s game (as if such an occasion needed it). No, it’s simply a fact, and one that we should still take a moment to reflect upon and bask in.

There are four (4) teams in all of Europe that are in with a shout at becoming European Champions. Liverpool are one of them. After years in the wilderness, we should appreciate these nights even more. Although a semifinal always feels likely with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, these heady days will not last.

Therefore, it is imperative to make the most of it. We have two Champions League finals under our belt since Jurgen’s Reign began, winning one big cup along the way. We’re 180 minutes away from yet another final, and 90 minutes more away from a seventh European Cup.

However, before we can continue to dream, there’s work to be done. Villarreal deserve to be here, and will do everything they can to add our scalp to their growing list of European Royalty that they’ve deposed. Ending a Cinderella story isn’t an enviable task, but its one these Reds will need to complete in order to continue writing their own fairy tale.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 2 (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 2 (India); beIN Sports Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

VILLARREAL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

