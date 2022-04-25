Origi Discusses his Merseyside Derby Record

The thing about Divock Origi is that — no matter what he does for the rest of his career — he’s reached legendary status at Liverpool. The man has scored the pivotal goal at multiple tournaments (including the Champions League), but today let’s talk about his contributions to the Merseyside Derby. Origi stopped to speak with LFC.com after the match ended, and discuss the phenomenal contribution he’s made to making sure Everton suffer:

“It is a nice record,” Origi said about the six goals he’s now netted against Everton. “When I go on the pitch, I just think about making plays and playing football. Today we needed it. It was a tough game; we knew it was going to be tough for the last games. Eventually we got the three points, so that’s the most important thing.”

Origi was able to make a difference even before he scored his goal. After a frustrating half, Origi’s very first touch upon being subbed on set up the first goal of the game.

“I would say we worked hard to get the three points,” he added. “For us, it’s focus. We know now all the games are tough. They always are, but especially now. We just try to play the game. In the end, we worked for the three points. It’s a good feeling because [we have] good momentum, but we know we still have a lot of games to come, so it’s back to focus [and] looking forward to the next games.”

This is probably Origi’s last season as a Liverpool player, so the fact that the derby ended up being an homage to him seems fitting.