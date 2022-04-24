Liverpool 2, Everton 0 - Match Recap: Reds Prevail Despite Everton’s Anti-Football

Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton

Liverpool: 62’ Andy Robertson, 85’ Divock Origi

Pre-Match

It’s the Merseyside Derby and this time it’s against an Everton that’s placed 17th in the Premier League table, and are managed by Frank Lampard. Jurgen Klopp has chosen his reliable back four of Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and the best full-backs in the world. The midfield is the star trio of Fabinho, Thiago, and Naby Keita. Thiago put in a masterclass against Manchester United during mid-week, and we look forward to him hassling the Ev all evening.

First Half

Everton are set up defensively and are probably going to do little else but defend today. They win a free-kick four minutes in from a foul by Fabinho, but Demarai Gray’s shot hits the wall. Liverpool have their first shot at 20’ when Mane makes a long distance attempt from the edge of the box, but it soars above Pickford’s net. Everton’s tactics seem to be to go to ground as soon as a Liverpool player breathes near them, and Richarlison and Anthony Gordon are in the thick of this. At 23’ Gordon tumbles over in the box making the most of Keita’s outstretched leg, blatantly seeking a penalty. Referee Stuart Attwell gives him a yellow card for his theatrics, while Everton players swarm him.

Half an hour in, Liverpool have made two attempts, to Everton’s three, and neither team have a shot on target. At 43’ Salah swings one in from the right wing at long-range but it goes above the net.

Around 45’, Everton’s theatrics hit peak when Richarlison goes down and rolls around for the 657th time (yeah I’ve lost count). Almost simultaneously, Abdoulaye Doucoure fouls Fabinho, and a brawl breaks out. Attwell gives Doucoure a yellow card, and one for Sadio Mane for face-palming Allan. The half ends 0-0.

Second Half

Liverpool start the half with plenty of possession. They look defensively shaky for a few moments, with Everton getting in behind the back line a few times with relative ease, forcing mistakes from Liverpool defenders. Joel Matip shoves Gordon in Alisson’s box and Gordon goes to ground...naturally. But no penalty is given, with Gordon’s record throughout this game going against him. Gordon is tackled a few minutes later by Trent who attempts to intercept his attacking run on a counter, and Trent gets a yellow card.

Keita and Man are subbed off and the Reigning King of Terrorizing Everton Divock Origi comes on, with Luis Diaz. At 61’, a cross into Pickford’s box is flicked between Salah and Origi, and it reaches the path of Andy Robertson who powerfully heads it downwards and into the net - GOAL!!!!!!

Luis Diaz is making his fiery runs towards Pickford’s goal, and does some endearing showboating when he brings down a soaring ball with his back-heel, and progresses it - a move worthy of sensei Bobby Firmino’s approval, I’m sure.

At 85’, a corner kick that is received by Jordan Henderson, goes to Luis Diaz who attempts an overhead kick; it’s then headed in by none other than DIVOCK ORIGI - GOAL!!!!! The half ends 2-0 to Liverpool.

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

As Peter Drury comments, it was “football vs. anti-football” with Tory Lampard very much guilty of the latter. But despite Everton’s play-acting, time-wasting, and breaking up of the game’s momentum, Liverpool’s talents won and the Reds are back on Manchester City’s tail as we head into the last week of April, and the absolute business end of the season.