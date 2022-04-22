Firmino Fitess Update Ahead of Merseyside Derby

Before picking up a slight injury, Bobby Firmino, like so many of the Reds, had been in dazzling form.

Today in his pre-Merseyside Derby press conference manager Jürgen Klopp presented a positive outlook in terms of his possible return against rivals Everton.

“And Bobby, getting better and better. It’s just uncomfortable, painful. Today it’s his first day on the pitch, so there’s still two days to go, so maybe.

“If Bobby gives the thumbs-up then he will be involved. And not, then we wait another few days, but then I think after that it should be possible.”

Firmino being back in training is great news, and he’ll be invested in getting on the pitch against the Toffees on Sunday.

There are no other fitness issues in the squad for Klopp to report, though many of us remain somewhat concerned about the physicality that the team might expect from Everton, who could enter the match in the relegation zone.

Fingers are crossed for the all important three points, and for the Reds coming out physically unscathed.