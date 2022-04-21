Dominic Calvert-Lewin Ruled Out of Merseyside Derby

Speaking ahead of Everton’s game against Leicester, where they somehow managed to score a point, Frank Lampard revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin wouldn’t be able to take to the field against the Foxes, and this Sunday’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

“Dominic felt a small sensation in his quad in training. We scanned it and it’s 10 days to two weeks, unfortunately, so we’ll miss him for these next couple of games, for sure. He’ll possibly be back for Chelsea.”

Calvert-Lewin has three goals this year, a massive drop from his sixteen last season. For whatever it’s worth, he’s looked understandably rusty and out of it in the time he’s been on the pitch all season, so I’m not sure this news is much of a gamechanger for the Liverpool backline.

Derbies are anything but easy to predict... but with one of the biggest gaps in both quality and actual point tally between the two city rivals in recent history, Liverpool will surely be gunning for a huge win to keep the pressure on Man City this weekend.