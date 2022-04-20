Thiago Had A Wardrobe Malfunction

Liverpool FC dominated Manchester United under the floodlights at Anfield last night for a resounding 4-0 win, with Thiago Alcantara doing whatever he damn well pleased in the middle of the park.

Moments before he was taken off for Naby Keita at the 80th-minute mark, Thiago could be seen somewhat limping and clutching at his quad, which led to a few nervy moments amongst those watching around the world.

Fear not, however, no tweaked hammys or strained quads here. In Klopp’s post-match presser, Klopp explained that Thiago had simply... ripped his shorts.

“I thought he had done something else, he told me he was fine!”

Cue that sigh of relief. Thiago has been on another level lately, and keeping him fresh and fit in the run-in will certainly be key to Liverpool’s trophy hunting aspirations.

In the meantime, maybe Nike needs to make better shorts that don’t rip so easily!