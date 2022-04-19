Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

| Tuesday, April 19th |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST/3PM EST

Tonight’s clash between the two biggest clubs in English football is a bit of an odd one.

For Liverpool, nothing short of a win, regardless of the opponent, will do. Manchester United just happen to be tonight’s victims.

United, on the other hand, miraculously find themselves in the hunt for the last Champions League spot, mostly due to the massive shortcomings of all other contenders than anything they’ve accomplished this campaign.

In short, we are none of their business and they are none of ours. Whereas the underdog in this tie in decades gone would put up a big fight for the badge, this United side just don’t seem to have that quality about them. Indeed, the 5-0 throttling at Old Trafford actually flattered this once proud footballing institution. Let’s hope United once again find it all just a bit too hard and decide to call “uncle” before deciding to go for red card challenges this time.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); No Coverage (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

MANCHESTER UNITED

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

