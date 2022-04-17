Thiago on Liverpool Fans: “I Love to Play for Them”

Thiago put in a stellar performance in Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, and he even picked up an assist for one of Sadio Mane’s goals.

It was a typical “Liverpool” goal, Thiago emphasized.

“It talks about us, it talks about our hunger when we have to press like Sadio’s goal, it talks about the players we have in terms of Sadio’s second goal and also the great passers we have”, he said.

“Our full-backs were amazing today as well.”

Thiago admitted that the second half of the game was less than ideal, but Liverpool managed to slip through to the final regardless.

“I think the first half was amazing, our best first half this season. Suddenly in the second half we just threw away the first half, but we are really happy for the qualification as I said”, he said.

The travelling fans were in full voice, showering the squad with songs and chants as always. This naturally boosted the squad’s morale and confidence whilst facing a fiercely tough opponent in City.

“They were crazy! I love to play for them and to have them in each seat of this stadium as well.”