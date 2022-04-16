Manchester City vs. Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

MANCHESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, April 16th |

FA Cup | Wembley Stadium

3:30PM BST/10:30PM EST

Full Match Preview: Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Television: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramount+ (Australia); SportsNet Now (Canada); Sony Ten 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 111 mio Stadium 1 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

MANCHESTER CITY

TEAM NEWS IS IN!



XI | Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling



SUBS | Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/St02EGyzIv — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 16, 2022

LIVERPOOL

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

