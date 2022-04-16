 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Manchester City vs. Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final match against Manchester City with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By epicskyline
/ new
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

MANCHESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, April 16th |
FA Cup | Wembley Stadium
3:30PM BST/10:30PM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Television: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramount+ (Australia); SportsNet Now (Canada); Sony Ten 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 111 mio Stadium 1 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

MANCHESTER CITY

LIVERPOOL

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, and tactical discussion.

In This Stream

FA Cup 2022 Match Coverage: Manchester City vs. Liverpool

View all 12 stories

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...