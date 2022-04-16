Manchester City vs. Liverpool FA Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

MANCHESTER CITY VS. LIVERPOOL
| Saturday, April 16th |
FA Cup | Wembley Stadium
3:30PM BST/10:30PM EST
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Television: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramount+ (Australia); SportsNet Now (Canada); Sony Ten 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 111 mio Stadium 1 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
MANCHESTER CITY
TEAM NEWS IS IN!— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 16, 2022
XI | Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling
SUBS | Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/St02EGyzIv
LIVERPOOL
Your Reds to face @ManCity today! #EmiratesFACup | #MCILIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2022
