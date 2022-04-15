Fabinho on His Failed Knee Slide: “The Pitch Was a Little Bit Dry and That Was the Problem!”

Ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Fabinho acknowledged the significance that the tournament holds for football fans in England.

“I know how special this competition is for our fans, for everyone here in England. We’re looking forward to this.” he said.

“It will be against Man City again, so it will be a really hard, tough game. Wembley is a special place. We already played there and the support was unbelievable from our fans.”

He’s won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, but the FA Cup awaits.

“I think the FA Cup is the only trophy this group didn’t win yet.” he said.

“Of course it will be really special to win this one as well. I want to win because we are an ambitious team, we are a really strong team, we are Liverpool FC.”

Fabinho has picked up seven goals and one assist so far this season, his highest ever for Liverpool. And he’s glad to be in the thick of goal-scoring opportunities.

“In the set-pieces I am more inside the box, so this helps a lot. The penalties, of course, help a lot. This is the first season that I am taking penalties here.

“I always try to be ready for the occasion to shoot a penalty or in a corner or free-kick to be alive inside the box. The ball is just coming to me and I’m just scoring.”

But his knee slides require some work, considering it didn’t exactly go according to plan in the game against Benfica. He hadn’t intended to do a slide but saw Ibrahima Konate doing one and decided to keep him company.

“It didn’t work really well. I think for my next celebration I will try to do it again to just show it was an accident and the pitch was a little bit dry and that was the problem!”

OK Fab, we believe you. And we’re rooting for your upcoming successful slide.