Bayern Munich, fresh off of a shock Champions League quarterfinal exit to Villareal, are set to rebuild in the transfer market, with their attention now putting them on a collision course with Liverpool over a shared target.

Rocked by the loss in midweek, and with talk heating up of a summer move away for long-time goal machine, Robert Lewandowski, the German giants are desperate to restock their attack.

The Kicker via...Forbes (?) has revealed that RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi has subsequently made his way onto Bayern’s summer transfer wish list following a break out campaign that has seen the striker score 20 goals and provide five assists in all competitions.

While the 20-year-old had once been mooted for a move to Borussia Dortmund, discussions have since stalled, leading to speculation that Liverpool had managed to insert themselves into the picture. Avid collectors of products off the Red Bull talent production line, Liverpool will have fancied their chances of winning the race for the young German’s signature to join former RB stars Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino and Ibrahima Konate on Merseyside.

German outlet, Bild has previously reported that Salzburg have slapped a €45m (£38m) fee on their young striker, a bargain price considering the talent and potential at Adeyemi’s disposal.

While both Bayern and Liverpool are certainly not lacking for talent, protracted contract negotiations for their respective talismans in Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah could lend urgency to the battle for Adeyemi.