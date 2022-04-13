Liverpool vs. Benfica: Champions League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS BENFICA

| Wednesday, April 13th |

Champions League | Anfield

8PM BST/3PM EST

Liverpool enter tonight’s affair with a solid, if not iron-clad, 3-1 advantage from the first leg. The Reds will also be returning to the safe confines of Anfield, so it’ll be quite the shock if the hosts fail to advance. That said, we just saw competition favorites Bayern Munich and European Cup holders Chelsea eliminated last night, so the Reds will need to concentrate at completing their task at hand.

Should the Reds advance, they’ll have a rematch of the 2015/16 Europa League semifinal—this time in the Big Cup—against Villarreal. Jurgen Klopp’s men probably won’t be getting ahead of themselves, but us fans, us mere mortals? It’s hard not to start dreaming with the way things are shaping up so far.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Benfica vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 3 (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 1 (India); Astro Supersport (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); No Coverage (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa)

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA)

LIVERPOOL

Team sheets released approximately one hour before kickoff.

BENFICA

Team sheets released approximately one hour before kickoff.

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

