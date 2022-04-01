Sadio Mane’s Agent Provides Surprise Contract Update

The Mohamed Salah contract extension saga taking up all of the oxygen around Anfield has allowed Liverpool supporters to repress the sad realization that the original three of Jurgen Klopp’s famous attack will be out of contract in 2023.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane join Salah in also having a little more than a year to go on their current deals in an unhappy set of circumstances seemingly designed by FSG to coincide with their 30th birthdays (Bobby turned 30 in October while Salah and Mane celebrate birthdays over the next few weeks).

Common sense would suggest that the owners would not want all three components of an attacking juggernaut that has yielded a staggering 331 goals in all competitions to walk out the door on Bosman’s, meaning that in all likelihood, at least one of the three will be sold in the summer.

With his client fresh off of qualifying for the winter World Cup with Senegal, Mane’s agent, Bjorn Bezemer provided some insight into the club’s thinking on the topic of an extension:

“We talk a lot with Liverpool but currently we are not talking about a contract extension, we are waiting for the end of the season,” Bezemer told TFM Senegal.

Will Mane be the one to be sold? Or will serve out the rest of his contract or even be offered an extension he likes? It is anybody’s guess at this point.

However, with the Reds locked in on chasing the elusive quadruple, one thing supporters will not be able to accuse Mane of is acting in a way to disrupt team harmony:

“He had a good reception in the dressing room when he got back,” Bezemer said of Mane’s choice not to celebrate qualification with Senegal. “But then the timing just wasn’t right with the Leicester game on Thursday.

“The club wanted to do something but the timing wasn’t right with two away games coming. The ceremony would’ve been two weeks after that and Sadio asked them to just focus on the remainder of the season.

“It didn’t have a lot to do with Mo. It was a 100 per cent a Sadio decision, not the club’s.”

YNWA the rest of the way.