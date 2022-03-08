Liverpool vs. Inter Milan: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS INTER MILAN

| Saturday, March 3rd |

Premier League | Anfield

5:30PM BST/12:30PM EST

Last time Liverpool hosted a Champions League Round of 16 second leg in front of a crowd at Anfield, two things happened: 1) Liverpool lost in extra time, and 2) the world as we knew it ended, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would be good if neither of those things happened tonight (and don’t make us choose which we’d actually prefer).

The Reds left the San Siro victorious for the second time this season, giving themselves a 2-0 advantage coming into tonight’s match. Of course, that 2-goal cushion can become precarious, especially if the visitors score first. However, Jurgen Klopp will have a squad that is, or at least very nearly, fully fit. And he’ll have 5 subs to choose from, if the game needs a shake up.

Nights like these are why we love this club. Let’s enjoy it, and hopefully get through to the quarterfinals.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Inter

Television: BT Sport 2 (UK); CBS (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 2 (India); beIN Sports 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL FC

INTER MILAN

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, and tactical discussion.