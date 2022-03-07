Liverpool to Face Nottingham Forest in FA Cup

Nottingham Forest beat out Huddersfield Town today to earn a fifth-round tie with Liverpool later this month.

The FA Cup quarterfinal will be played on March 20th away at Forest and will kick off at 1 PM EST/6 PM GMT.

As a result, Liverpool’s home match against Manchester United, who lost heavily in the Manchester Derby yesterday, will be rearranged, with a net date to come.

Liverpool last played Nottingham Forest in 1999, when the club was still in the Premier League. The Reds last drew Forest in the FA Cup a decade earlier, in March 1989. Of their 115 total games against Forest, Liverpool have won 56, drawn 29, and lost 30.

While Forest are currently in the Championship, they are a historic power, winning two European Cups in the late 1970s. They last won the FA Cup in the 1958/59 season, one of two of their FA Cup wins.

For their part, Liverpool last won the cup in 2005/06, and hope to win the club’s eighth FA Cup this season.

The Reds lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea inn 2011, and last featured in a semi-final in 2014/15, going out to Aston Villa. They hope to progress in the competition this season to earn the silverware that the squad’s skillset deserves.