Liverpool to Face Nottingham Forest in FA Cup

The details of the cup tie have been confirmed

By Mari Lewis
A detailed view of pin badges for sale outside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City at City Ground on February 06, 2022 in Nottingham, England.
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest beat out Huddersfield Town today to earn a fifth-round tie with Liverpool later this month.

The FA Cup quarterfinal will be played on March 20th away at Forest and will kick off at 1 PM EST/6 PM GMT.

As a result, Liverpool’s home match against Manchester United, who lost heavily in the Manchester Derby yesterday, will be rearranged, with a net date to come.

Liverpool last played Nottingham Forest in 1999, when the club was still in the Premier League. The Reds last drew Forest in the FA Cup a decade earlier, in March 1989. Of their 115 total games against Forest, Liverpool have won 56, drawn 29, and lost 30.

While Forest are currently in the Championship, they are a historic power, winning two European Cups in the late 1970s. They last won the FA Cup in the 1958/59 season, one of two of their FA Cup wins.

For their part, Liverpool last won the cup in 2005/06, and hope to win the club’s eighth FA Cup this season.

The Reds lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea inn 2011, and last featured in a semi-final in 2014/15, going out to Aston Villa. They hope to progress in the competition this season to earn the silverware that the squad’s skillset deserves.

