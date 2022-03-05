Liverpool vs. West Ham United: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS WEST HAM UNITED

| Sunday, March 5th |

Premier League | Anfield

5:30PM BST/12:30PM EST

Liverpool come into the match on the back of two cup wins, including collecting their first trophy of the season with the EFL League Cup final win over Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp rotated heavily during the midweek FA Cup match with Norwich City, so should have a fairly well rested squad to choose from. After about 30 minutes of having a completely full squad a few weeks ago, however, there are some injury absences to take into account. Roberto Firmino is back to training, but will not be match fit for this weekend, while Curtis Jones and Naby Keïta are both a doubt. Thiago and Joël Matip are the other absences.

Liverpool will face a West Ham side that is among the four sides all scrambling to gain a solid hold on the fourth spot in the table. The Hammers sit two points adrift of Manchester United, and will look to complete a season sweep over Liverpool after defeating the Reds 3-2 in November. Liverpool, for their part, are hoping to keep pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table. A win for the Reds will see them just three points behind the league leaders again.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: No Coverage (UK); NBC (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

#LIVWHU



Here's how we line up to face West Ham today — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2022

WEST HAM

Our XI to face Liverpool this afternoon looks like this...



COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/CMXsgeM9In — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 5, 2022

