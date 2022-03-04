Klopp Clarifies His Position on His Future at the Club

Mid-week Jürgen Klopp made some comments that led to speculation that he might stay at Liverpool longer than his current 2024 plan, though his comments at the pre-West Ham press conference has clarified this.

“The plan is still the same. Nothing changed really and if I decide to leave in 2024 then all the things we do are for the long term. This club must be even better when I’m not here anymore. It is not important how long I will stay. it’s more important to think about while I’m here.”

While we can read a lot into that “if”, Klopp is being careful here to note that we will be in a good position as a club should he choose to to leave at the end of his current contract term.

Certainly the club has avoided doing what many of the other Premier League teams have done lately when it comes to buying players: rather than going in for aging stars, Liverpool have looked towards young, promising signings. This suggests that there certainly is a plan in place whether or not the manager stays after 2024.

Regardless of whether he stays or leaves, however, Klopp’s time at Liverpool will remain a very special time in terms of game-to-game experience and ethos as well as the more tangible “silverware” measure of success.