Sadio Mane Bicycle Kick Nominated For PL Goal of the Month

Sadly, Joel Matip’s glorious run and finish against Leeds failed to make the shortlist.

By O.T. Obaisi
Liverpool v Norwich City - Premier League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Opta does not currently track the number of attempted bicycle kicks per 90 minutes, however, if they did, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane would rank near the top the charts.

The Reds winger has a flair for the dramatic—especially when an inviting cross happens to float into the box—and is never afraid to attempt the spectacular, improbable or not.

One of those trademark bicycle kicks came off recently against favorite Liverpool whipping boys, Norwich City, with Mane tracking Kostas Tsimikas’ headed cross in the air before contorting his body for an acrobatic finish.

The quality of the goal was enough to earn a spot on the shortlist for February’s Premier League Goal of the Month.

Fans can vote HERE

The other nominees include:

  1. Wilfred Zaha vs Norwich
  2. Neal Maupay vs Watford
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Brighton &Hove Albion
  4. Conor Gallagher vs Watford
  5. Oriol Romeu vs Norwich
  6. Son Heung-min vs Leeds United
  7. Matty Cash vs Brighton &Hove Albion

Liverpool fans will notice that the only other obvious choice for Goal of the Month did not make the shortlist, namely Joel Matip’s lovely slaloming run and dinked striker’s finish. However, the Anfield faithful can still vote for the gangly German for the Premier League Player of the Month HERE.

