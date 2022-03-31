 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Trent Alexander-Arnold Returns to Running, On Target for Manchester City Return

The star fullback isn’t yet ready to train with teammates but appears to be on track for his targeted return date.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to recover on schedule from the hamstring strain suffered against Arsenal before the international break, an injury that kept the star fullback out of Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Nottingham Forest last week.

That’s the world from The Mail’s Dominic King and others today. However, a return for this Saturday’s game against Watford is certain to come too soon for him as he’s not yet in team training, and mid-week against Benfica in the Champions League is unlikely.

Still, if as expected Alexander-Arnold can fully integrate into first team training between now and next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash, a return for the game after it—the looming potential title-decider against Manchester City—seems likely.

Liverpool face City in the Premier League on April 10th, with the Reds currently sat just a single point back of the Citizens and with a five goal better differential that could be important should the sides manager to end level on points this season.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...