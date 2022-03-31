Trent Alexander-Arnold Returns to Running, On Target for Manchester City Return

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to recover on schedule from the hamstring strain suffered against Arsenal before the international break, an injury that kept the star fullback out of Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Nottingham Forest last week.

That’s the world from The Mail’s Dominic King and others today. However, a return for this Saturday’s game against Watford is certain to come too soon for him as he’s not yet in team training, and mid-week against Benfica in the Champions League is unlikely.

Still, if as expected Alexander-Arnold can fully integrate into first team training between now and next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash, a return for the game after it—the looming potential title-decider against Manchester City—seems likely.

Liverpool face City in the Premier League on April 10th, with the Reds currently sat just a single point back of the Citizens and with a five goal better differential that could be important should the sides manager to end level on points this season.