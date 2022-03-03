Liverpool To Face Nottingham Forest Or Huddersfield Town In FA Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday evening’s FA Cup draw announced Liverpool would be traveling to a Championship side, dependent on their results this upcoming Monday.

The Reds will face one of either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Both sides play their next round on 7th March, so our opponent will be truly decided that evening.

Matches will be played between March 18th-21st, meaning the match against Manchester United (currently scheduled for the 20th) will be rescheduled to make way for the trip.

The Reds last faced Nottingham in 1999, ending in a 2-2 draw with goals from Jamie Redknapp and Michael Owen, and Steven Gerrard making an appearance off the bench.

Huddersfield has been a little bit more of a recent opponent, as they were in the Premier League as recently as 2018-2019 - their last match against us a 5-0 thumping with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both scoring braces.

Either way, Championship sides make for interesting matches and Liverpool will surely be ready for them.