Curtis Jones Taken Off With “Slight Thigh Problem”

Curtis Jones has found himself on the fringes of the squad as of late. Left out of four games in Liverpool FC’s last five, Jones was back in the starting eleven at Anfield against Norwich in FA Cup competition. He was impressive in the first half, hitting the crossbar with an attempt on the way to helping Liverpool secure a 2-0 lead as they headed into the break. However, Jones was replaced by Harvey Elliott at half-time due as a precaution.

“Curtis played a really good first half. We had to take him off because he felt the thigh slightly. We don’t think it’s a real injury but there was no need to take a risk and that’s why we brought Harvey on.”

Hopefully, it’s nothing major and he’s alright. It was an admirable performance for Jones, coming straight into the team and playing well after a spell out of the team. With Liverpool facing a fixture logjam going for it in three competitions as the season races to the finish line, there will be game-time available for Jones if he can stay fit.