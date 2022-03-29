Referees Could Train With Premier League Clubs and Klopp Advocates For VAR Officers

As soon as next season, referees could begin to start training at Premier League facilities/ The suggested was made by Manchester United interim-manager Ralf Rangnick, who said that referees should get the opportunity to use top tier training centers. He also wants the players and referees to get to know each other in a less stressful environment than on game day.

The proposal was unanimously agreed on by the managers at a summit with referee boss Mike Riley. The idea is currently being reviewed by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL, the referee association). If it’s passed, then this idea might be implemented as soon as next season.

At this summit, Jürgen Klopp, along with several other Premier League managers, brought up the idea of specially trained VAR officials who would solely be in charge of that area. This comes after several controversial decisions were made using the technology.

According to the Daily Mail, they also brought up the ‘clear and obvious’ rule for using VAR, which they suggested be reviewed, with the terminology possibly altered.

Several other suggestions were brought up at the meeting, including about diving, the delayed offside flag, and managers being allowed to speak with referees after matches.